Maserati's new Ghibli Hybrid breaks cover

With the introduction of the new Ghibli Hybrid, Maserati finally enters the world of electrification. Staying true to its DNA, the vehicle is one of the most ambitious after the announcement of the new engine for the MC20 super sports car, says the Italian luxury carmaker.

The new Ghibli Hybrid's exterior has undergone some significant restyling. The front grille has been redesigned to represent a musical tuning fork accompanied by the brand's Trident symbol. The rear lights have been shaped like a boomerang which is inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car. With its all-blue interior and exterior, the company says that it has chosen this colour to represent all its cars with hybrid technology.

(Also read | This purple Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is inspired by street fashion)

Coming to interiors, this hybrid car also debuts with the new Maserati Connect program which enables a constant connection with the car. This will help the user to exchange information and improve the services when on the go. Enabled with software updating packages, the system can also perform checks and monitor the safety security services in case of emergencies. With a multimedia screen of size 8"4 to 10"1, the latest-generation Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system offers the user the option of customising the digital services according to his preference.

The rear lights of the hybrid car have been shaped like a boomerang. (Maserati)

The Ghibli Hybrid derives its power from a combined internal combustion engine with a 48-volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster) that is supported by a battery. It is capable of generating a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm at 2,250 rpm. The car has a top speed of 255 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The battery is located at the rear end of the car that positively impacts its weight.

(Also read | Maserati teases its upcoming 2022 GranTurismo)

The new Ghibli Hybrid is the first step towards Maserati's electrification goals. The company's first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio.