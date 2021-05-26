Maserati Ghibli is one of the most luxurious vehicles around the world. The luxury sedan has now received an ultra-exclusive variant christened as Love Audacious, which has been developed in association with Chinese streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_, which was founded by actor and singer William Chan.

The special edition Ghibli Hybrid has been developed for the Chinese market only. This car will be sold through the popup store in Shanghai.

As Maserati claims, the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is inspired by the latest street fashion trends. The special edition sedan comes as part of the luxury automobile brand's Fuoriserie customisation program.

With the Chinese streetwear fashion brand pretty popular among the young generation, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious aims to grab the attention of young buyers in China. As Maserati claims, only eight units of the exclusive luxury sedan will be sold in May 2021, but the automaker also hinted there would be more available in the coming days depending on the demand for the special edition model.

Speaking about its design, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious comes donning a purple paint theme that grabs attention instantly. As Maserati says, this is Chan's favourite colour theme and this colour has a longstanding association with the idea of luxury and exclusivity, but also adds a feather-light touch of mystery and rarity. This is why the colour has been chosen for the exclusive variant of the luxury sedan.

The sedan also gets coated with 'Digital Aurora' made with three layers of paint, which brings a bluish hint to the exterior, while the pink glass flakes pigments have been added in an attempt to create a digital effect.

It runs on 20-inch Teseo wheels in Dark Miron. The exterior and interior also comes with CANNOTWAIT_ customised badges. However, apart from the visual updates, the car doesn't get any mechanical changes or other styling updates as well.