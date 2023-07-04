HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV set to launch tomorrow. What to expect

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its new flagship model Invicto in India on June 5. The premium MPV has been already teased by the automaker on its social media platforms giving us a peek at the silhouette of the upcoming car. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most expensive car from Maruti Suzuki and it would be sold through the brand's premium Nexa retail network.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and comes as the flagship model from the automaker.
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will come as a rebadged and tweaked version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, as part of Toyota and Suzuki's global partnership, under which Toyota has already launched the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting bookings for the Invicto from June this year at an amount of 25,000. Upon launch, the MPV is expected to be priced between 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of its design, the Invicto will differentiate itself from the Hycross with a redesigned front grille that gets chrome slats. Also, the headlamps and taillights, and front and rear bumpers are likely to be revised from the Hycross. t would feature smaller LED daytime running lights and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto would come with a host of premium features including a panoramic sunroof. a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of connectivity options, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and ADAS among others.

On the powertrain front, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to carry a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain would be capable of churning out 172 bhp of peak power and 188 Nm of maximum torque. The electric motor alone would be capable of belting out 11 bhp of peak power and 206 Nm of torque. An e-CVT would be doing the transmission duty in the Invicto.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST

