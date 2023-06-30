Maruti Invicto or Toyota Innova HyCross: What should be your pick?

Maruti Suzuki is all set to drive in its most expensive model yet to India. The carmaker will break cover of the Invicto premium MPV on July 5. The Invicto will be based on the Toyota Motor's Innova HyCross MPV launched last year. Invicto is part of the deal Maruti and Toyota has to launch same models under different brand with separate names. The duo earlier launched twin models like Baleno and Glanza, Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Grand Vitara, Brezza and Urban Cruiser. Invicto is going to be the fourth model under the brand partnership.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will have a lot of similarities with the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV. For a start, both the premium MPVs are based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, and will have similar measurement. However, the differences are evident from the outside with changes in the design. The Invicto will come with a separate grille which resembles that of the Grand Vitara SUV. The meshed grille will have a chrome lining running across it, as seen in Maruti's latest teaser. The Invicto will also inherit the signature three-part LED headlight that was introduced first in the new generation Baleno and all other Maruti models launched since.

Expect the Maruti Suzuki Invicto to also have a different-looking rear design with wraparound taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels with different design besides other changes.

The interior of the Invicto is also likely to get certain changes compared to the Innova HyCross models. Being its most premium offering, Maruti Suzuki is expected to add features like Head-Up Display, 360 degree camera view among a few. The colour theme of the interior and the upholstery are also likely to differ from that of the Innova HyCross. The infotainment system and the driver display, developed by Maruti Suzuki, are expected to remain similar for both MPVs. Maruti Suzuki will also offer ventilated front seats in Invicto, a feature it first introduced in the XL6, an MPV to be now positioned below the new premium model.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will use the same 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with strong hybrid technology used for Innova HyCross. The transmission job is going to be handled by the e-CVT gearbox. Incidentally, Invicto will be the first Maruti car to be offered only with automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 184 bhp of power and 206 Nm of peak torque. As of now, Maruti Suzuki will only offer hybrid powertrain with the Invicto.

As far as prices are concerned, expect the Maruti Suzuki Invicto to cost at least ₹20 lakh. The Innova HyCross MPV is currently sold at a starting price of ₹21.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

