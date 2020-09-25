Maruti Suzuki WagonR with CNG hits milestone of 3 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it had sold three lakh units of WagonR with company-fitted CNG kits. This makes it the best-selling CNG vehicle across all passenger vehicle segments in the country.

WagonR has been a hot-selling model for Maruti Suzuki over the past 20 years since it was first launched. And while the country's largest car maker has given it numerous updates - both mechanical and cosmetic, the addition of factory-fitted CNG kit in 2010 has also found a mark among buyers who look at it as an economical daily commute option. While over 24 lakh units of the vehicle have been sold so far in the country, the figure of three lakh WagonR with CNG kits also point to the preference towards alternate fuels which are cheaper and have significantly lesser emission levels.

Maruti, therefore, remains confident of the prospects of its S-CNG range. "The milestone of 3 Lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. "We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make WagonR S-CNG the largest selling CNG-fuelled car in India."

Maruti's S-CNG allows for electronically controlled injection system which, the company claims, takes care of the engine in a way that doesn't compromise on performance and yet ensures low emission levels. In the WagonR, it helps with a mileage of 33.54 kilometres to every kilo of the fuel.

WagonR has been a regular in India's top-five selling passenger vehicles for years together. Available in both 1.0 Litre and 1.2 litre petrol engine with both manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission, it is a common sight on Indian roads. Built on the company's 5th generation HEARTECT platform, WagonR also claims to be safer than before while the cabin gets an updated infotainment screen while continuing to offer practical space.