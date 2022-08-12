HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Swift S Cng Launched At 7.77 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh

The Swift S-CNG comes with the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is now the most powerful CNG hatchback in the segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 15:52 PM
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG version of the Swift in the Indian market. It is called Swift S-CNG and many people were waiting for it since Swift's facelift was first launched. It is being offered in two variants. There is VXi which is priced at 7.77 lakh and then there is ZXi which is priced at 8.45 lakh.

The Swift S-CNG comes with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It belongs to the DualJet, K-Series family of Maruti Suzuki's engines. It produces 89 Ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power and torque figures fall down to 77 Ps and 98 Nm. This makes the Swift S-CNG, the most powerful CNG hatchback in the segment. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel economy figure of 30.90 Km/kg for Swift S-CNG.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Cosmetically, the hatchback does not get any update. It comes with up-swept halogen headlamps, a chrome garnish in the grille, turn indicators on the ORVMs and LED tail lamps. The feature list of the S-CNG version stays the same as the petrol-powered version.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The S-CNG vehicles from Maruti Suzuki come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units and an intelligent injection system. The duty of the ECUs and the injection system is to provide an optimum air-fuel mixture. Maruti Suzuki is using stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion. The wiring harness has been integrated to eliminate the chances of a short circuit. Moreover, a microswitch has been installed that does not let the engine start during the CNG filling process.

The Swift S-CNG is the ninth product by the manufacturer that gets factory-fitted CNG. Apart from Swift, Maruti Suzuki offers Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S with S-CNG technology.

 

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 15:38 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Maruti Suzuki Swift S CNG
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at ₹14.99 lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at 14.99 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at ₹7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city