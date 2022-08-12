Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at ₹7.77 lakh

The Swift S-CNG comes with the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is now the most powerful CNG hatchback in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG version of the Swift in the Indian market. It is called Swift S-CNG and many people were waiting for it since Swift's facelift was first launched. It is being offered in two variants. There is VXi which is priced at ₹7.77 lakh and then there is ZXi which is priced at ₹8.45 lakh.

It belongs to the DualJet, K-Series family of Maruti Suzuki's engines. It produces 89 Ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power and torque figures fall down to 77 Ps and 98 Nm. This makes the Swift S-CNG, the most powerful CNG hatchback in the segment. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel economy figure of 30.90 Km/kg for Swift S-CNG.

Cosmetically, the hatchback does not get any update. It comes with up-swept halogen headlamps, a chrome garnish in the grille, turn indicators on the ORVMs and LED tail lamps. The feature list of the S-CNG version stays the same as the petrol-powered version.

The S-CNG vehicles from Maruti Suzuki come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units and an intelligent injection system. The duty of the ECUs and the injection system is to provide an optimum air-fuel mixture. Maruti Suzuki is using stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion. The wiring harness has been integrated to eliminate the chances of a short circuit. Moreover, a microswitch has been installed that does not let the engine start during the CNG filling process.

The Swift S-CNG is the ninth product by the manufacturer that gets factory-fitted CNG. Apart from Swift, Maruti Suzuki offers Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S with S-CNG technology.

