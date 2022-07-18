Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant

Maruti Suzuki has revealed several features that the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV, which will be officially unveiled later this week.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be one of the first in its segment to come with a self-charging electric hybrid variant. Called the Electric Hybrid Technology, Maruti will share the cleaner powertrain with Toyota, which earlier introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV with similar technology. Maruti Suzuki has shared a new teaser video ahead of its upcoming official debut on July 20. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two broad variants, which include the Electric Hybrid ones.

In the latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the Grand Vitara hybrid variants will comes with a separate EV mode. This will offer customers to switch to complete electric mode while driving. The Toyota Hyryrder claims to offer around 25-km range on pure electric mode. However, It remains to be seen what sort of range Grand Vitara will offer in its EV mode.

The self-charging technology may not be new in India with Honda too offering their e:HEV self-charging technology earlier in the new City sedan. However, the technology will be a first in the compact SUV segment with both Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder being the first SUVs to come with it.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that the Grand Vitara SUV will also come with the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment. It has also highlighted several exterior features such as tri-LED headlights and taillights, LED DRLs and silhouette of the Grand Vitara to show its design and styling characteristics. Among the interior details, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the upcoming Grand Vitara will also get All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and two drive modes, Snow and Sport, that can be selected via a 'Drive Mode Select' rotary knob.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Grand Vitara SUV closer to the festive season. Once launched, it will take on the segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others. The segment will also see a new player in Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder too during the same time, and will see increased competition due to the arrival of two new models.

