HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Get Separate Ev Mode In Electric Hybrid Variant

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant

Maruti Suzuki has revealed several features that the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV, which will be officially unveiled later this week. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be one of the first in its segment to come with a self-charging electric hybrid variant. Called the Electric Hybrid Technology, Maruti will share the cleaner powertrain with Toyota, which earlier introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV with similar technology. Maruti Suzuki has shared a new teaser video ahead of its upcoming official debut on July 20. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two broad variants, which include the Electric Hybrid ones.

In the latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the Grand Vitara hybrid variants will comes with a separate EV mode. This will offer customers to switch to complete electric mode while driving. The Toyota Hyryrder claims to offer around 25-km range on pure electric mode. However, It remains to be seen what sort of range Grand Vitara will offer in its EV mode.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The self-charging technology may not be new in India with Honda too offering their e:HEV self-charging technology earlier in the new City sedan. However, the technology will be a first in the compact SUV segment with both Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder being the first SUVs to come with it.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that the Grand Vitara SUV will also come with the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment. It has also highlighted several exterior features such as tri-LED headlights and taillights, LED DRLs and silhouette of the Grand Vitara to show its design and styling characteristics. Among the interior details, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the upcoming Grand Vitara will also get All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and two drive modes, Snow and Sport, that can be selected via a 'Drive Mode Select' rotary knob.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Grand Vitara SUV closer to the festive season. Once launched, it will take on the segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others. The segment will also see a new player in Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder too during the same time, and will see increased competition due to the arrival of two new models.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

75 years of India's Independence: NHAI to plant 75 lakh saplings till August 15
75 years of India's Independence: NHAI to plant 75 lakh saplings till August 15
After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
How to get a car pollution certificate online
How to get a car pollution certificate online
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city