Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
Maruti Suzuki is expanding their SUV line-up drastically. There was a time when they used to only have the Brezza. However, now they have the Brezza and Grand Vitara and they will soon be launching the Jimny and the Fronx. While everyone is hyped up for the Jimny, it is expected that the Fronx will be the most affordable compact SUV in Maruti's lineup.
|Sigma 1.2L MT
|Delta 1.2L MT/AMT
|Delta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MT
|Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety features
|Infotainment system
|Comfort and Convenience
The manufacturer has not yet launched the Fronx in the Indian market but the variants and what features they will be offering have been revealed. It will be offered in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Exterior
The exterior of the Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara. So, people who cannot afford the Grand Vitara can buy the Fronx. Up-front, there is a split headlamp setup. On the sides, there are alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches with black plastic cladding and a sloping roof line. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps with a lightbar that connects both of them.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Interior
The interior of the Fronx also looks like a toned-down version of the Grand Vitara. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more. The cabin also gets a dual-tone theme for a more up-market look.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox
The Fronx will be offered in two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre unit borrowed from the Baleno. It produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.