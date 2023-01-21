HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained

Maruti Suzuki is expanding their SUV line-up drastically. There was a time when they used to only have the Brezza. However, now they have the Brezza and Grand Vitara and they will soon be launching the Jimny and the Fronx. While everyone is hyped up for the Jimny, it is expected that the Fronx will be the most affordable compact SUV in Maruti's lineup.

| Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 13:38 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno but gets design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. 
The interior is similar to the Baleno. It gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more.
Maruti Suzuki is offering two engine options. There is the 1.2-litre engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The BoosterJet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The front grille design is very similar to the Grand Vitara. Also, it gets a split headlamp design just like the Grand Vitara. 
Maruti Fronx comes with a 360-degree camera that makes parking in tight spaces easier. 
There are squared-off wheel arches to increase the SUV-like profile of the Fronx. 
At the rear, there is a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
The Fronx is offered in eight colour options. There are five monotone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes.
The Fronx comes with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
Maruti Suzuki will offer Fronx in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno but gets design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. 
Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno but gets design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. 
The interior is similar to the Baleno. It gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more.
The interior is similar to the Baleno. It gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more.
Maruti Suzuki is offering two engine options. There is the 1.2-litre engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The BoosterJet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Maruti Suzuki is offering two engine options. There is the 1.2-litre engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The BoosterJet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The front grille design is very similar to the Grand Vitara. Also, it gets a split headlamp design just like the Grand Vitara. 
The front grille design is very similar to the Grand Vitara. Also, it gets a split headlamp design just like the Grand Vitara. 
Maruti Fronx comes with a 360-degree camera that makes parking in tight spaces easier. 
Maruti Fronx comes with a 360-degree camera that makes parking in tight spaces easier. 
There are squared-off wheel arches to increase the SUV-like profile of the Fronx. 
There are squared-off wheel arches to increase the SUV-like profile of the Fronx. 
At the rear, there is a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
At the rear, there is a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
The Fronx is offered in eight colour options. There are five monotone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes.
The Fronx is offered in eight colour options. There are five monotone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes.
The Fronx comes with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
The Fronx comes with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
Maruti Suzuki will offer Fronx in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti Suzuki will offer Fronx in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
 Sigma 1.2L MTDelta 1.2L MT/AMTDelta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MTZeta 1.0L Turbo MT/ATAlpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
Exterior
  • Halogen Projector headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • Wheel covers
  • Roof spoiler
  • Skid plates
  • Plastic cladding
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Front grille with chrome
  • Body coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators
  • LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Alloy wheels
  • Lightbar
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Precision-cut alloy wheels
  • Dual-tone colours
  • UV-cut glass
Interior
  • Rear Foldable Seats
  • Power windows
  • Adjustable Seat Headrests
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Premium fabric seats
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Rear parcel tray
 
  • Front Center Armrest
  • Front Footwell Illumination
  • Chrome Plated Inside Door Handles
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Safety features
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear defogger
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Dual front airbags
  
  • Rear view camera
  • Side and Curtain Airbags
  • Automatic IRVM
Infotainment system 
  • 17.78 cm touchscreen system
  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • OTA updates
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • 4 speakers
 
  • 2 Tweeters
 
Comfort and Convenience
  • Gear shift indicator
  • Tilt adjustment for steering
  • Keyless entry
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Electrically Foldable ORVMs
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • MID
  • Wireless charger
  • Paddle shifters (AT only)
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button to start/stop engine
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Fast USB Charging Sockets
  • Suzuki Connect
  • Heads-up display
  • 360-degree camera
  • Cruise control
  • Auto Electrically Foldable ORVM

The manufacturer has not yet launched the Fronx in the Indian market but the variants and what features they will be offering have been revealed. It will be offered in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Exterior

The exterior of the Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara. So, people who cannot afford the Grand Vitara can buy the Fronx. Up-front, there is a split headlamp setup. On the sides, there are alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches with black plastic cladding and a sloping roof line. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps with a lightbar that connects both of them.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Interior

The interior of the Fronx also looks like a toned-down version of the Grand Vitara. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more. The cabin also gets a dual-tone theme for a more up-market look.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

The Fronx will be offered in two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre unit borrowed from the Baleno. It produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

