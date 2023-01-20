Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market. They brought the 5-door version of the Jimny to India because it is more practical. The price of the Jimny has not yet been announced but the brand has started accepting bookings and the numbers have already crossed the 3,000 mark.

The brand is offering the Jimny in two variants. There is Zeta and Alpha. Both trims will be offered with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that gets idle engine start/stop. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed manual unit and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission which can be had with both variants. The AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system with a low-range gearbox is offered on both variants.

Zeta Alpha Exterior Steel wheels

Hard-top

Drip Rails

Wheel arch extensions

Clamshell bonnet Alloy wheels

Body coloured door handles

LED headlamps

Fog lamps

Dark Green Glass Interior Climate control

Near flat reclinable front seats

Multi-function steering wheel

Multi-function display

Tachometer Leather wrapped steering wheel Infotainment system 17.78 cm touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speakers 22.86 cm touchscreen

Surround Sense from Arkamys Comfort & Convenience Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All power windows

Rear Accessory socket Automatic headlamps

Headlamp washers

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Push button to start/stop

Cruise Control

Automatic climate control Safety Side and Curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Limited Slip Differential

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill Hold Control

Hill Descent Control

Brake Assist

Rear view camera

Side Impact door beams

ISOFIX mounts

The Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis with rigid axles in the front as well as at the rear. The approach angle of the Jimny is 36 degrees, the departure angle is 50 degrees and the ramp breakover angle is 24 degrees. Maruti Suzuki is using 15-inch steel or alloy wheels which are wrapped in 195/80 section rubber.

Being a 5-door version, the Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and stands 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,590 mm whereas the ground clearance is 210 mm. The boot space measures 208 litres and when the rear seats are folded, it is increased to 332 litres.

In terms of rivals, the Jimny will be going against the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Both of which are being sold in three-door avatars as of now. However, Mahindra and Force are working on 5-door versions of their SUVs which are expected to launch sometime this year.

