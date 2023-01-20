Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants

HT Auto
After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market. They brought the 5-door version of the Jimny to India because it is more practical. The price of the Jimny has not yet been announced but the brand has started accepting bookings and the numbers have already crossed the 3,000 mark.

The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis. The departure angle is of 50 degrees, breakover angle is of 24 degrees and approach angle is of 36 degrees. 
The brand is offering the Jimny in two variants. There is Zeta and Alpha. Both trims will be offered with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that gets idle engine start/stop. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed manual unit and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission which can be had with both variants. The AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system with a low-range gearbox is offered on both variants.

 ZetaAlpha
Exterior
  • Steel wheels
  • Hard-top
  • Drip Rails
  • Wheel arch extensions
  • Clamshell bonnet
  • Alloy wheels
  • Body coloured door handles
  • LED headlamps
  • Fog lamps
  • Dark Green Glass
Interior
  • Climate control
  • Near flat reclinable front seats
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • Multi-function display
  • Tachometer
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel
Infotainment system
  • 17.78 cm touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 4 speakers
  • 22.86 cm touchscreen
  • Surround Sense from Arkamys
Comfort & Convenience
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • All power windows
  • Rear Accessory socket
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Headlamp washers
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Push button to start/stop
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic climate control
Safety
  • Side and Curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Limited Slip Differential
  • ABS with EBD
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Rear view camera
  • Side Impact door beams
  • ISOFIX mounts
 

The Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis with rigid axles in the front as well as at the rear. The approach angle of the Jimny is 36 degrees, the departure angle is 50 degrees and the ramp breakover angle is 24 degrees. Maruti Suzuki is using 15-inch steel or alloy wheels which are wrapped in 195/80 section rubber.

Being a 5-door version, the Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and stands 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,590 mm whereas the ground clearance is 210 mm. The boot space measures 208 litres and when the rear seats are folded, it is increased to 332 litres.

In terms of rivals, the Jimny will be going against the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Both of which are being sold in three-door avatars as of now. However, Mahindra and Force are working on 5-door versions of their SUVs which are expected to launch sometime this year.

