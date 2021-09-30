Maruti Suzuki brings AI-based virtual car assistant for Nexa customers

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday has announced the launch of its AI-based virtual car assistant S-Assist. It will be initially available for Nexa consumers only. At a later stage, the carmaker will introduce the service for Arena consumers.

The automaker says the virtual car assistant will be available 24x7. It comes as a scan and voice-enabled app-based virtual car assistant. The automaker claims the app uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an online post-purchase experience to Maruti Suzuki car owners.

The app comes with multi-media content like Do-It-Yourself (DIY) videos, digital literature and workshop assistance, easy and quick navigation to a digital copy of the vehicle owner’s manual, information on warning signs. It gets a picture search function that enables a car owner to take picture of any vehicle part on their smartphone, upload and the app gives an instant explanation.

The app provides access to over 4,120 Maruti Suzuki workshops across India, enabling customers to call and navigate to their nearest Maruti Suzuki workshop when required.

The app will be available for both Android and iOS users. Initially, its services will be available in English only. However, Maruti Suzuki has plans to introduce other languages at a later stage. Maruti Suzuki Nexa customers will be able to access S-Assist through the “Maruti Suzuki Rewards" mobile app.

Commenting on this app, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said this will bring digitization of car service experience and ease to customers' car ownership. "We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries," he added.