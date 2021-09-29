These practical hatchbacks in India offer joy of driving under 15 lakh

These practical hatchbacks in India offer joy of driving under ₹15 lakh1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 06:21 PM IST
The market share of hatchbacks in India are slowly decreasing due to the rising numbers of crossovers and SUVs
- Hatchbacks are still highly practical for the Indian city roads.
The hatchbacks still dominate India's passenger vehicle market. The popularity of SUVs and crossovers is increasing at a rapid pace in the country, just like the rest of the world. Still, hatchbacks are the most practical vehicles in cities of the country.
(Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG launched at ₹6.57 lakh. Here's what is on offer)
The compactness, efficiency, practicality of the hatchbacks are still unbeatable when it comes to commuting in and around the cities. Maruti Suzuki dominates the hatchback segment with its cheap and value for money products such as Alto, Celerio, WagonR etc. However, there are some hatchbacks in India that offer the pleasure of driving without bombing the consumers' pockets.
Here are some of the practical hatchbacks available in India that the consumers can buy under ₹15 lakh and still enjoy the joy of driving in cities and on highways as well.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks with value for money. The current-generation Swift comes with a better design compared to its predecessor, host of features, fuel-efficient and impressive powertrain. A good suspension, availability of manual and automatic transmission options along a decently powerful petrol engine make this car appealing.
Volkswagen Polo TSI
Volkswagen Polo is one of the hatchbacks in India that has been in business for quite some time. Polo TSI can be termed as a pocket rocket with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 PS of maximum power output. A six-speed manual gearbox mated to this turbo-petrol motor makes a good case for people who seek a driving thrill. A precise steering wheel and impressive suspension make the case stronger.
Hyundai i20 N-Line
A new entrant in the block, i20 N-Line brings the charming style of the premium hatchback and blends it with an impressive powertrain. The Hyundai i20 N-Line gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor under the hood that belts out 120 PS of power output. The bad news for purists is that it doesn't get a manual gearbox but a seven-speed DCt and an iMT. It also gets a paddle shifter and an impressive exhaust note as well.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno RS hot hatchback with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. However, the car was discontinued later due to low demand. But, the standard version of Baleno gets a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that churns out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It comes available with both manual and CVT transmission options.
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG is based on the standard Tiago and gets a bit of sporty styling. The Tiago received a four-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It gets power from a 1.2-litre Revtron petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. There is an AMT on offer as well. The hatchback offers 85 PS of peak power.