Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar: The 5-door off-road SUVs India is waiting for

A little over a year since Mahindra and Mahindra and Force Motors launched their new generation off-road SUVs Thar and Gurkha, the adventure SUV segment is set to get spicier with the much-anticipated model from India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki. The Jimny off-road SUV, which is manufactured in India for select global markets, is set to get bigger before it hits the roads.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM
The five-door Jimny, which is likely to be India-first model, could be the first on the list of long wheelbase adventure SUVs expected to be launched next year. The Jimny five-door model was recently seen testing before its expected debut at the Auto Expo in January next year. The five-door versions of its rivals Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha were earlier spotted testing, hinting at how the adventure SUV segment is likely to shape up in the near future.

When Mahindra rejigged the iconic Thar to its present iteration, the aim was to target the urban enthusiasts and expand its reach beyond just adventure seekers. It has been one of the flagship models from the carmaker and is among one of the best-selling models since its launch in 2020. It carved a niche for itself in the SUV segment with modern looks loaded with features and off-road characteristics.

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Jimny in the last edition of the Auto Expo back in February, 2020. Back then, the carmaker had intended to gauge reaction from potential buyers before deciding its strategy for India. Over the past couple of years, as interest grew around Maruti's best alternative to the popular Gypsy from the past, the carmaker decided to give it a tweak before showcasing a more India-centric model.

Also Read : Maruti Jimny five-door SUV spied testing in India

One of the key feedbacks about the three-door version of Maruti Jimny was the space. For Indian markets, Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the long wheelbase version, which is being developed, to meet that demand. It will also help Maruti to tap the urban buyers looking for such adventure SUVs with a bit more space inside to fit in their families. The three-door Jimny, or the existing Mahindra Thar, offer less space for rear passengers and almost negligible space for luggage.

Given that the rivals are also ready with their versions of long wheelbase adventure SUVs, all eyes will be on Maruti Suzuki for more details on the Jimny. Whether Maruti Suzuki will drive in only the five-door Jimny SUV, or will also bet on the three-door model along with it is something that the carmaker is expected to reveal in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Jimny Maruti Suzuki Mahindra and Mahindra Thar Gurkha Force Motors
