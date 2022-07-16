HT Auto
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof 

2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th as a rival to Hyundai Creta. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2022, 14:59 PM
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the global reveal of its upcoming compact SUV in the country. The upcoming Maruti SUV will be called the Grand Vitara, as confirmed by the carmaker. While the company has previously teased several new features that it is bound to receive, it has now confirmed that Grand Vitara will receive a panoramic sunroof feature. For the record, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was also introduced in India with a panoramic sunroof. 

The company has previously teased the profile of the car along with the design of its LED headlamps and tail lamps. Sharing the underpinnings with Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Grand Vitara will come out to be redesigned, and rebadged version of the Hyryder. However, unlike seen in the case of previous products shared by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, there will be several differentiators between both the SUVs. For starters, there will a new front grille on the Grand Vitara along with triple-element LED DRLs. Also, unlike the inverted C-shaped LED tail lamps found on the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara will be seen featuring a unique tri-element design on the rear fascia as well.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki also confirmed that the upcoming Grand Vitara will come with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and two drive modes that can be selected via a 'Drive Mode Select' rotary knob. (Find more details here)

"In the entry-SUV segment, we have the Brezza which is a market leader (but) in the mid-SUV segment, we obviously need to strengthen ourselves. In the overall market, we have just two (SUV) models - Brezza and S-Cross, and there are 48 models in the industry (overall)," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), told HT Auto previously. “If we need to achieve our market share, we need to strengthen the our SUV portfolio." 

 

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2022, 14:44 PM IST
