Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spied first time, will be affordable than Brezza

The new Baleno-based compact SUV will go against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and lower variants of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM
The YTB draws inspiration from the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki is working on a new affordable compact SUV for the Indian market. It is a crossover version of the Baleno which has been codenamed YTB. Now, the new Baleno Cross has been spotted on Indian roads with camouflage. It is expected that the manufacturer will unveil the Baleno Cross at the Auto Expo 2023. The design silhouette of the Baleno Cross is of a coupe SUV just like the Futuro-e concept that the Maruti showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti YTB's side profile does resemble the new Baleno. However, the front has been heavily redesigned. It is now inspired by the recently unveiled Grand Vitara. So, there is a split headlamp setup with LED Daytime Running Lamps above and the main headlamp cluster in the bumper. The grille is quite large with a flat bonnet and it seems like there are roof rails also.

The YTB will be based on the same Heartect platform that is being used on Baleno and other Maruti vehicles. This will help in saving some development costs. As of now, the details about the engine are not known. It is possible that Maruti ends up using the same 1.2-litre, K-Series unit from the Baleno or introduces a new turbocharged petrol engine.

(Also read: Grand Vitara, first-ever Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV, breaks cover)

The Baleno Cross will sit below the Brezza. Maruti has to introduce another compact SUV because the prices of the Brezza have increased. When the compact SUV was first launched back in 2016, it was priced at Rs. 6.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas now the Brezza starts at Rs. 7.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). Because of this, some of the major rivals undercut the price of the Brezza.

The manufacturer was absent from the SUV segment for quite some years. They only had the Vitara Brezza. Now, they have launched the new generation which is simply called Brezza, there is a new flagship SUV called Grand Vitara whose prices will be revealed in the coming months. The Baleno Cross will be the third SUV in Maruti Suzuki's line-up.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti YTB Maruti Suzuki YTB YTB
