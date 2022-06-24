HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti And Toyota Combine Forces For New Suv, Eye Hybrid Power

Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power

A new Suzuki-developed SUV would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Karnataka and sold under Maruti Suzuki and Toyota brands.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have confirmed plans of jointly working on an SUV model that would be manufactured at the TKM facility from August onwards. While there has been speculation about a mid-size SUV coming from the two brands with strong indications that the Toyota Hyryder would be officially announced at an event on July 1, Maruti Suzuki will also enter the field of competition to take on the likes of Tata Motors, Kia, MG Motor and others.

In a press statement, it has been confirmed now that the Suzuki-developed model would be manufactured at the TKM plant in Karnataka from August and offered as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively and on the lines of Baleno and rebadged Glanza or Brezza and the rebadged Urban Cruiser. Although not specifically mentioned, this SUV is almost certainly likely to compete in the mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Creta, Seltos, Harrier and others.

The SUV model manufactured at Toyota plant and sold under Suzuki and Toyota badges would also be exported to overseas markets.
The SUV model manufactured at Toyota plant and sold under Suzuki and Toyota badges would also be exported to overseas markets.
The SUV model manufactured at Toyota plant and sold under Suzuki and Toyota badges would also be exported to overseas markets.
The SUV model manufactured at Toyota plant and sold under Suzuki and Toyota badges would also be exported to overseas markets.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 11.5 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Significantly, the new model under the Suzuki and Toyota brands would look to have an additional bragging right over rivals by offering mild hybrid technology developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota. In the future, both brands would further intensify collaboration to offer Indian customers with vehicle electrification technologies.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a business alliance back in 2017. As part of this MoU, Maruti Suzuki and TKM have been collaborating and this can be seen on roads in the form of Glanza and Urban Cruiser. The symbiotic or mutually beneficial collaboration is likely to pave the way forward, in India and the world over. “We are pleased to announced the new SUV with Suzuki, a company that has a long history of local involvement in the Indian business," said Akio Toyoda, Toyota President. “By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realize a society where 'no one is left behind.'"

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki also lauded the collaboration. “Production of the new SUV at TKM is a project that can contribute to the growth of India through providing eco-friendly mobility needs by customers," he said. “We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration."

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Brezza Urban Cruiser Glanza Baleno
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs rivals: Price comparison
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs rivals: Price comparison
BMW to launch 10 exclusive models in India on 50th anniversary of M series cars
BMW to launch 10 exclusive models in India on 50th anniversary of M series cars
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city