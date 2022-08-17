Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Since its launch back in 2000, Maruti Alto hatchback has been the longest existing model in the Indian market. Evolved over the last 22 years, the new generation Alto K10 hopes to remain a favourite at the entry-level segment.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new generation Alto K10 in India tomorrow, August 18. The new Alto K10 will be the sixth major launch for the carmaker this year and the smallest of them all. First launched 22 years ago, Maruti has sold more than 40 lakh units of the popular hatchback in the past two decades. In fact, no other car in India has sold more than Alto, which establishes the legacy of the hatchback in an era when small cars formed the backbone of the Indian auto industry.

At a time when the small car segment is beginning to lose its grip as the leading segment among passenger cars due to rise of the SUVs, the new Alto K10 is likely to find its journey ahead trickier than ever before. However, Maruti Suzuki's confidence to continue with one of the oldest car models stems from its sales performance. Alto K10 remains one of the best-selling cars in India still.

The new generation Alto K10 will come in a new avatar, trying to live up to the expectations from new-age customers who seek more features, improved drive dynamics and safety. Maruti Suzuki has not only provided changes in the design of the new Alto, but added certain features too which were not offered earlier.

According to the details about the Alto K10 2022 that is already known, the third generation model of the hatchback will come based on Maruti's Heartect platform. The new Maruti Alto K10 is 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. Both the height and the wheelbase of the new Alto K10 has grown marginally over its preceding model.

Maruti will offer the new Alto K10 in in six variants called the STD (O), LXi, VXI and VXI+. The top two variants will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. The hatchback will come in six different exterior colour choices which include Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Solid White, Speedy Blue, Silky White and Earth Gold.

Maruti Suzuki has already revealed some of the features the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come with.

Maruti Alto K10 2022 in its new generation seems slightly influenced by its sibling Celerio's looks. The hatchback has more of a roundish profile compared to previous models. According to leaked images, the hatchback gets a redesigned body-coloured bumper and grille, steel wheels and halogen headlights. The interior is all black with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls and remote key among other features.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will equip the new Alto K10 with the new K10C series petrol engines. The new K10C series engine, which is also offered on other Maruti models like the S-Presso, is expected to churn out 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. Expect the new Alto K10 to offer more than 25 kmpl in fuel efficiency.

In terms of transmission, Maruti is going to keep its faith in the tried and tested five-speed manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox is likely to be the four-speed unit used earlier.

The price of the existing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback starts at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the starting price to be somewhere between ₹3.50 lakh and ₹3.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

