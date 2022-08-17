HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Alto K10 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Since its launch back in 2000, Maruti Alto hatchback has been the longest existing model in the Indian market. Evolved over the last 22 years, the new generation Alto K10 hopes to remain a favourite at the entry-level segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new generation Alto K10 in India tomorrow, August 18. The new Alto K10 will be the sixth major launch for the carmaker this year and the smallest of them all. First launched 22 years ago, Maruti has sold more than 40 lakh units of the popular hatchback in the past two decades. In fact, no other car in India has sold more than Alto, which establishes the legacy of the hatchback in an era when small cars formed the backbone of the Indian auto industry.

At a time when the small car segment is beginning to lose its grip as the leading segment among passenger cars due to rise of the SUVs, the new Alto K10 is likely to find its journey ahead trickier than ever before. However, Maruti Suzuki's confidence to continue with one of the oldest car models stems from its sales performance. Alto K10 remains one of the best-selling cars in India still.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new generation Alto K10 will come in a new avatar, trying to live up to the expectations from new-age customers who seek more features, improved drive dynamics and safety. Maruti Suzuki has not only provided changes in the design of the new Alto, but added certain features too which were not offered earlier.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

According to the details about the Alto K10 2022 that is already known, the third generation model of the hatchback will come based on Maruti's Heartect platform. The new Maruti Alto K10 is 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. Both the height and the wheelbase of the new Alto K10 has grown marginally over its preceding model.

Maruti will offer the new Alto K10 in in six variants called the STD (O), LXi, VXI and VXI+. The top two variants will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. The hatchback will come in six different exterior colour choices which include Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Solid White, Speedy Blue, Silky White and Earth Gold.

Maruti Suzuki has already revealed some of the features the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come with.
Maruti Suzuki has already revealed some of the features the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come with.
Maruti Suzuki has already revealed some of the features the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come with.
Maruti Suzuki has already revealed some of the features the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come with.

Maruti Alto K10 2022 in its new generation seems slightly influenced by its sibling Celerio's looks. The hatchback has more of a roundish profile compared to previous models. According to leaked images, the hatchback gets a redesigned body-coloured bumper and grille, steel wheels and halogen headlights. The interior is all black with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls and remote key among other features.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will equip the new Alto K10 with the new K10C series petrol engines. The new K10C series engine, which is also offered on other Maruti models like the S-Presso, is expected to churn out 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. Expect the new Alto K10 to offer more than 25 kmpl in fuel efficiency.

In terms of transmission, Maruti is going to keep its faith in the tried and tested five-speed manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox is likely to be the four-speed unit used earlier.

The price of the existing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback starts at 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the starting price to be somewhere between 3.50 lakh and 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Alto Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins
Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19
Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city