Mahindra XUV700 clocks 70,000 bookings, delivers 700 before Diwali

Mahindra is currently delivering petrol variants, which started from October 30. The diesel variants of the XUV700 SUV will be delivered from the last week of November.

Mahindra had launched the XUV700 at an introductory price that started from ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the MX five-seater with manual transmission. The introductory price structure was revised after the first batch of SUVs were booked. The starting price for XUV700 now stands at ₹12.49 lakh (ex showroom).

Mahindra XUV700, first unveiled on August 14 along with introductory prices, is offered in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV is available with petrol as well as diesel engine choices, in five and seven-seat layouts, with manual as well as in automatic transmission options. It offers a wide range of choice for customers who also want advanced technologies like ADAS, artificial intelligence and more.

Mahindra XUV700 also comes as an SUV loaded with features, many of them being segment-first. It gets a 12-speaker Sony audio system with 3D sound, largest-in-segment sunroof, large 10.25-inch touchscreen and electronically-adjustable driver seat with memory function. The infotainment system gets Alexa voice integration support. The XUV700 also gets an all-digital driver display.

Under the hood of the XUV700 is the mStallion 2.0 turbo-petrol engine that can produce 200 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is capable of churning out 182 hp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque.