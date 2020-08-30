Mahindra XUV500 diesel-automatic silently launched in India

Mahindra has launched the BS 6-compliant XUV500 automatic in the Indian market. It was discontinued with the BS 6 model update earlier this year, but the automatic trim has been re-introduced now starting at ₹15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

The Mahindra XUV500 has been launched with an option of 6-speed torque converter. As against the manual trims, the automatic model demands a higher price tag of around ₹1.21 lakh on all the three trims - W7, W9 and W11(O).

(Also Read: Force to redesign Mahindra Thar rival Gurkha SUV, ropes in new design company)

While the entry-level W7 has been priced at ₹17.36 lakh, the W9 and W11 (O) demand a price tag of ₹17.36 lakh, and ₹18.88 lakh. The previously found base W5 variant has been given a miss.

The XUV500 automatic (like the 6-speed manual counterparts) sources power from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which is rated to produce 155 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. While previously the model came with AWD feature in the manual and automatic variants, the all-wheel-drive feature has been scrapped in the BS 6 model to keep the overall costs under check.

The XUV500 spans 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,785 mm in height. It has a wheelbase measurement of 2,700 mm.

(Also Read: Mahindra and Mahindra, Israel’s REE Automotive ink deal to make commercial EVs)

The XUV500 rivals against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and also the Tata Harrier. The company is also gearing-up to introduce the next-gen Scorpio and XUV500 SUV by mid-2021.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)



