Mahindra and Mahindra, Israel’s REE Automotive ink deal to make commercial EVs

Mahindra and Mahindra and Israel-based REE Automotive group has inked a deal to manufacture commercial electric vehicles for the world.

Mahindra said this memorandum of understanding (MoU) will help it to use REE Automotive’s corner modular platform technology to integrate powertrain, suspension and steering components in the arch of a vehicle wheel. On the other hand, REE will benefit from Mahindra’s vehicle design, engineering, manufacturing and overall global presence.

The partnership will support REE's global customer need for 200,000-250,000 electric commercial vehicle units over a few years, including potential Mahindra's domestic and international volumes. Production would be scaled further to support additional volume in the global as well as Indian market.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto and Farm Sectors), Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The competitive advantages of REE’s corner modular architecture with our experience in conventional vehicle system design, engineering, sourcing ecosystem and significant production capacity, provides a perfect match to deliver exciting zero emission vehicles, including autonomous vehicles, that can meet customer needs as never before."

Daniel Barel, REE Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with Mahindra to explore synergies that will allow us to address our customers’ needs based on Mahindra’s footprint and capabilities. Mahindra’s unique cost structure, design and engineering capabilities and volume flexibility will be key to our ability to address the majority of the commercial EV market with both large volume vehicles as well as more targeted mission-specific vehicles."

REE's architecture will enhance Mahindra's capabilities in the electric vehicle sector. REE will leverage Mahindra's global presence and its unique volume flexibility capability as well as its engineering and product development expertise.

REE's transformational technology is designed for current and future e-mobility applications, including autonomous vehicles, and offers significant benefits in terms of weight, space and total body design flexibility. The scalability of the platform makes it ideal for any form of electric vehicle such as commercial vehicles, mid-duty delivery trucks, last mile delivery, passenger cars, taxis and shuttles.