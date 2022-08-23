Mahindra XUV300 facelift teased; to likely launch soon

The teaser video shows the Mahindra XUV300 in a red body paint work, donning the new twin peak logo of the brand.

Mahindra and Mahindra has posted an Instagram story showing a teaser image of the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV. The updated version is claimed to reach from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. The teaser video shows the XUV300 in a red body paint work, donning the new twin peak logo of the brand. This indicates that the launch is expected to take place soon, most likely around the festive season.

The new logo of the brand will also feature on the steering wheel and the rear portion of the SUV. The vehicle is also expected to add more colour options for customers when compared to its predecessor. While no other major changes are expected, the facelift version could get certain cosmetic updates.

It is also expected to get a 1.2 mStallion turbo petrol engine, which is rated to produce 20hp more power and 30Nm more torque than the current engine, making the total power output stand at 130hp and torque at 230Nm.

(Also read | Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed)

Recent reports stated that a test unit of the facelift Mahindra XUV300 was spotted on Indian roads a few weeks back, featuring a new dual-tone colour scheme of dark blue and a contrasting white roof. This is one of the new colour options that are expected to be made available for the model, alongside the existing colour options. Currently, the XUV300 comes in six monotone colour options - Pearl White, DSAT Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Aquamarine.

In a separate development, Mahindra recently unveiled five electric SUVs under two brands - the XUV brand and the BE brand. These electric vehicles namely are - XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The SUVs are based on the new state-of-the-art INGLO EV platform that makes use of Volkswagen's MEB platform components, showcasing the brand's vision for the future of electric mobility. The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market. The automaker, by 2027, expects that a quarter of the SUVs in its portfolio be electric.

