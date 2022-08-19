HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Scorpio Classic Introductory Prices Revealed Officially

Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed officially

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a revised version of previous generation Scorpio which sold in very good numbers for the manufacturer.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 18:56 PM
Mahindra has made some cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the SUV. 
Mahindra has made some cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the SUV. 
Mahindra has made some cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the SUV. 
Mahindra has made some cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the SUV. 

Mahindra has announced the prices of its new Scorpio Classic, it will be sold in just two variants. There is S which is priced at 11.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and S11 which costs 15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is important to note that these prices are introductory and Mahindra might increase the price in the future. Mahindra has not simply rebadged the previous generation of Scorpio. Instead, they have made some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the SUV.

The Scorpio Classic retains the original silhouette of the iconic Scorpio. But Mahindra has made some changes. For instance, the alloy wheels now get a diamond-cut finish, there is Mahindra's new twins-peak logo, a redesigned bumper and a new grille. At the rear, the black pillars above the tail lamps are now finished in red. The SUV is sold in five colour schemes. There is Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.

The Scorpio Classic will stay on sale alongside the Scorpio N.
The Scorpio Classic will stay on sale alongside the Scorpio N.
The Scorpio Classic will stay on sale alongside the Scorpio N.
The Scorpio Classic will stay on sale alongside the Scorpio N.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Inside the cabin, there is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on Android. It also supports screen mirroring. The dashboard now gets wooden inserts and the cabin is finished in a black and beige combination. The steering wheel now gets a leatherette finish and piano-black inserts. The seats are also new. They are made up of fabric but get new patterns.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mechanically, the engine is now built out of aluminium. This helps in saving weight, the new engine is 55 kgs lighter than the previous one. It is still a 2.2-litre diesel engine but now it produces 132 Ps of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a cable shift 6-speed transmission that should have shorter throws than the previous one.

There are also some upgrades to the suspension setup. Mahindra has added MTV-CL dampers to all four struts. This should help in body control and the suspension itself has been retuned. The manufacturer also worked on the steering system so that it is easy to manoeuvre and control.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 18:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Scorpio Classic Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph
In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph
Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed officially
Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed officially
Hennessey F5 Roadster unveiled with a top speed of more than 480 kmph
Hennessey F5 Roadster unveiled with a top speed of more than 480 kmph
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city