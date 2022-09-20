HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv, Thar Prices Hiked For Third Time This Year. Check New Price List

Mahindra XUV, Thar prices hiked for third time this year. Check new price list

Mahindra and Mahindra had earlier hiked the prices of the two flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar twice in January and April this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 09:31 AM
Mahindra XUV700 (top) and Mahindra Thar (bottom) have become more expensive just ahead of the festive season. The price of both SUVs have been hiked three times in last nine months.
Mahindra XUV700 (top) and Mahindra Thar (bottom) have become more expensive just ahead of the festive season. The price of both SUVs have been hiked three times in last nine months.
Mahindra XUV700 (top) and Mahindra Thar (bottom) have become more expensive just ahead of the festive season. The price of both SUVs have been hiked three times in last nine months.
Mahindra XUV700 (top) and Mahindra Thar (bottom) have become more expensive just ahead of the festive season. The price of both SUVs have been hiked three times in last nine months.

Mahindra and Mahindra has once again hiked the prices of its flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar. The latest price hike comes just days before the festive season kicks in in India. This is the third time that Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of these SUVs. In April this year, Mahindra hiked prices of both SUVs ranging between 10,000 to 63,000. Mahindra had launched the XUV700 in August last year, while Thar will complete two years since its launch in October 2020. Both SUVs are also high on demand, and have a long waiting period too.

According to the latest price hikes, Mahindra XUV700 has now become more expensive with an increase in price ranging between 22,000 and 35,000 for the petrol variants. The diesel variants of the three-row SUV have also undergone price revision with a hike ranging between 20,000 and 37,000. The smallest hike was for the AX3 MT five-seater diesel models while the biggest hike was for the top-spec AX7 diesel AT AWD Luxury 7-seater variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

According to the new price list, Mahindra XUV700 will come at a starting price of 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX manual five-seater variants. The price will go up to 23.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel AWD variant.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Price of the Mahindra Thar has been hiked by up to 28,000 for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants of the SUV which are offered in Hard top and Soft top versions. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants too has seen a hike of 26,000. Meanwhile, the petrol variants have seen smaller hikes. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant will cost 7,000 more whereas all other petrol variants will be expensive by 6,000 each.

According to the new price list, Mahindra Thar will come at a starting price of 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

 

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: XUV700 Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Komaki launches Venice Eco high-speed scooter, gets 3rd-gen TFT screen
Komaki launches Venice Eco high-speed scooter, gets 3rd-gen TFT screen
Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Venue N Line: All the differences explained
Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Venue N Line: All the differences explained
Uber plans only EVs in fleet from 2030. But not everywhere, not in India anyway
Uber plans only EVs in fleet from 2030. But not everywhere, not in India anyway
Amid concerns of losing out, Kia may start manufacturing EVs in the US soon
Amid concerns of losing out, Kia may start manufacturing EVs in the US soon
Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending in 2023: Report
Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending in 2023: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city