Mahindra XUV, Thar prices hiked for third time this year. Check new price list

Mahindra and Mahindra had earlier hiked the prices of the two flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar twice in January and April this year.

Mahindra and Mahindra has once again hiked the prices of its flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar. The latest price hike comes just days before the festive season kicks in in India. This is the third time that Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of these SUVs. In April this year, Mahindra hiked prices of both SUVs ranging between ₹10,000 to ₹63,000. Mahindra had launched the XUV700 in August last year, while Thar will complete two years since its launch in October 2020. Both SUVs are also high on demand, and have a long waiting period too.

According to the latest price hikes, Mahindra XUV700 has now become more expensive with an increase in price ranging between ₹22,000 and ₹35,000 for the petrol variants. The diesel variants of the three-row SUV have also undergone price revision with a hike ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹37,000. The smallest hike was for the AX3 MT five-seater diesel models while the biggest hike was for the top-spec AX7 diesel AT AWD Luxury 7-seater variants.

According to the new price list, Mahindra XUV700 will come at a starting price of ₹13.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX manual five-seater variants. The price will go up to ₹23.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel AWD variant.

Price of the Mahindra Thar has been hiked by up to ₹28,000 for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants of the SUV which are offered in Hard top and Soft top versions. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants too has seen a hike of ₹26,000. Meanwhile, the petrol variants have seen smaller hikes. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant will cost ₹7,000 more whereas all other petrol variants will be expensive by ₹6,000 each.

According to the new price list, Mahindra Thar will come at a starting price of ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹15.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

