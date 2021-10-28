Mahindra to start XUV700 deliveries from this weekend, aims 14,000 by January 14

Mahindra had launched the XUV700 SUV last month at an introductory starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom). It was revised after Mahindra received the first 25,000 booking for the XUV700. The starting price tag is now at ₹12.49 lakh (ex showroom). The price goes up to ₹22 .89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim AX7 Luxury (Seven seater) +AWD.

The first phase of bookings for Mahindra XUV700 started on October 7. Within an hour the carmaker had received its first 25,000 booking. Even after revision in introductory prices, Mahindra clocked another 25,000 bookings within two hours the next day.

2021 Mahindra XUV700 is available in four basic trims which include MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, mated to either manual or automatic transmissions and gets choices to pick it in either five- or seven-seat layout.

Mahindra has packed several segment-first features in the XUV700 to make it more attractive. These include Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS, Pilot Assist feature, Alexa voice integration support, 12-speaker Sony audio system with 3D sound, 10.25-inch dual touchscreen infotainment system, 3D maps on driver display and much more. It also gets the largest-in-segment sunroof and electronically-adjustable driver seat with memory function.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV700 is being offered with a mStallion 2.0 turbo-petrol motor. It is capable of producing 200 hp of peak power and has 380 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which can churn out 182 hp of maximum power and 450 Nm of peak torque.

Since XUV700 will come in both five- and seven-seat layouts, it will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Alcazar as well as Tata Harrier and Safari at the same time, besides other rivals in respective segments.