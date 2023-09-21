Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar sees drop in waiting period

Mahindra and Mahindra has been scaling up operations to deliver pending orders of its flagship SUVs to customers ahead of the festive season. According to latest information, the waiting period for its SUVs like Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar has reduced considerably over the past few weeks. The carmaker currently has around 2.80 lakh cars waiting do be delivered to the customers who have booked them. Scorpio-N, the latest SUV to be launched by Mahindra, has the highest demand among all its models. The Scorpio is also the best-selling brand of SUVs from the carmaker. Here is a look at how long one has to wait to drive a new Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 or Thar SUV.

The Scorpio-N SUV had a waiting period of more than one and a half years a few months ago. However, according to the latest data, one can get a new Scorpio-N delivered as early as up to eight weeks from the date of booking. The delivery timeline depends on the variants booked as well as the location. The least one needs to wait to get the SUV delivered is the top-spec variants with petrol engine. In contrast, the diesel versions of the top-end Z8 variant are the longest one will have to wait for. The diesel top-spec Scorpio-N SUVs may take up to 55 weeks to get delivered.

The Scorpio-N is offered in five variants. The price ranges between ₹13.26 lakh and ₹24.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700:

The flagship XUV700 SUV, offered in five and seven seat versions, also has seen the waiting period reduce to less than a year. One needs to wait maximum 40 weeks to drive home the three-row SUV. The longest one needs to wait for an XUV700 is for the low and mid-spec variants with petrol and diesel engine options. The MX, AX3 and AX5 variants with diesel and petrol units have a waiting period stretching up to 40 weeks while the manual variants may take between eight to 17 weeks to get delivered. The top-spec AX7 variants, also offered with both petrol and diesel, can take between 24 and 34 weeks to reach customers.

The XUV700 SUV is offered in five variants. The price ranges between ₹14.03 lakh and ₹26.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar:

The wait to get a Thar SUV home may take the longest among all the SUVs Mahindra has on offer. According to information, a Thar SUV may take up to 70 weeks to get delivered to its customers from the day of booking. In August, the waiting period for Thar SUV went up as high as 18 months for some variants. Demand for the rear-wheel drive variant is the highest among all others Thar offers.

The Thar SUV is offered with both 2WD and 4WD drive versions with choice to pick hard-top and soft-top avatars. The price of the iconic off-roader ranges between ₹14.03 lakh and 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

