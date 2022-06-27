Mahindra Scorpio-N launched: Check price list, specs, variants

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with petrol and diesel engine choices while now also being offered with manual transmission. There are big additions to the feature list as well as radical design changes on the Scorpio-N.

Mahindra has officially launched its much-awaited Scorpio-N in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing going up to ₹19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. The SUV is being made available in five trim options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L in both diesel and petrol engine options. These prices are applicable for first 25,000 bookings.

Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards while deliveries will begin in the upcoming festive season. However, the ‘Add to cart’ feature will be available online and at dealerships from July 5. The SUV will be available for test drives in30 citiesfrom July 5 and in the rest of the country by July 15.

Mahindra is touting its latest vehicle as an urban SUV that has been built from the ground-up, featuring everything new. The new generation iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The SUV is set to challenge rivals such as Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra Scorpio-N full price list

Mahindra Scorpio N Variants Petrol MT Diesel MT Z2 ₹ 11.99 lakhs ₹ 12.46 lakhs Z4 ₹ 13.49 lakhs ₹ 13.99 lakhs Z6 --- ₹ 14.99 lakhs Z8 ₹ 16.99 lakhs ₹ 17.49 lakhs Z8L ₹ 18.99 lakhs ₹ 19.49 lakhs

The price starts at ₹11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing going up to ₹19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. The Z2 Diesel MT variant is priced at ₹12.49 lakh, the Z4 Petrol MT at ₹13.49 lakh, the Z4 Diesel MT at ₹13.99 lakh, the Z6 Diesel MT at ₹14.99 lakh, the Z8 Petrol MT at ₹16.99 lakh, the Z8 Diesel MT at ₹17.49 lakh, and the Z8 L Petrol MT at ₹18.99 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio-N exterior highlights

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in seven body colour options.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has 70 mm more wheelbase than Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, features signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features. The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in seven body colour options - Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin highlights

Cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio-N is premium and spacious, featuring a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system. It gets Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, 20.32-cm infotainment screen, widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.

Mahindra Scorpio-N engine, drive dynamics

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. And yet, the SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. Transmission duties are performed by six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and are equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.

In terms of driving dynamics, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets multiple drive modes - Tarmac, Snow, Mud and Desert, 4Xplore terrain management system, choice of petrol and diesel engines. The SUV has been built on the third-gen Body on Frame platform, providing it structural rigidity and off-roading capability as well as high-speed stability.

Mahindra Scorpio-N safety highlights

Safety features of the Mahindra Scorpio-N include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control, Brake Disc wiping, Electronic Brake Prefill, E-call, SOS Switch and Roll Over Mitigation, among others.

Mahindra Scorpio-N other features

Other features include remote engine start, temperature control using AndrenoX connect. Mahindra claims that Scorpio-N is the world's first SUV to get Alexa-enabled what3words navigation system that functions on voice command.

