In pics: Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to hit Indian roads

The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.