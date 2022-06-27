HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari

Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be available at a starting price of 12 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2022, 09:46 AM
The much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV is all set to launch today. Upon launch, this SUV will challenge the rivals like Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar and even Toyota Fortuner as well. Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most successful SUVs in India of all time. The new Scorpio-N comes as the new generation iteration of the car and it has received a wide range of updates. Expect the SUV to be launched at a starting price of around 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today: Know its expected price)

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a revised front fascia with a vertically slated chrome garnished front grille, which is flanked by projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too has been updated with new hexagonal mesh and a skid plate is there sitting at the bottom of the bumper.

Moving to the side profile, the new alloy wheels, black along with side sills at the lower profile enhance this SUV's visual appeal and toughness as well. Moving to the rear, it gets a sculpted tailgate with redesigned LED taillights and an updated bumper as well. The skid plate is there at the rear as well.

Not only the exterior but the cabin also has received extensive updates. The cabin appears more premium and spacious in the new model. A large touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features, a fully digital instrument cluster, revamped multifunction steering wheel with the new brand logo at the centre are the design elements in this model. Also, there will be a rotary dial on the centre console that is expected to come with multiple driving modes, a feature usually seen in premium cars. It also gets second-row captain seats offering enhanced comfort to occupants.

For the powertrain, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets both petrol and diesel engine options available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 09:27 AM IST
