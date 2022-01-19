HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio facelift SUV spotted testing ahead of launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to have a lot of similarities with its sibling Thar. The two models are likely to share the same platform and powertrains.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 01:41 PM
Mahindra Scorpio facelift SUV spotted testing ahead of launch. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sachin Manohar Chavan)
Mahindra Scorpio facelift SUV spotted testing ahead of launch. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sachin Manohar Chavan)

After the launch of the flagship XUV700, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the facelift version of one of its most popular SUVs- the Scorpio. The new generation Scorpio has been spotted testing on the Indian roads recently ahead of its possible launch later this year.

Mahindra had said that the new Scorpio is likely to hit Indian roads in the second half of 2022.

The image, shared by an user on social media, shows the new generation Scorpio carefully wrapped in camouflage on the road. However, it still gives away the new set of LED taillights among new features expected in the SUV.

Based on earlier spy shots, the Scorpio is all set to get a host of design changes which include LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a new grille and several technical upgrades inside the cabin like sunroof, leather seats, electrically adjustable front seats among others.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be based on the carmaker's new ladder-on-frame platform, which it will share with its sibling Thar SUV. The new generation Scorpio is also expected to come with four-wheel drive option besides other trims when launched.

As far as the engine is concerned, Mahindra is likely to offer the new Scorpio with both petrol and diesel options. For petrol units, Mahindra is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine used in Thar SUV. The engine, which is likely to come mated to both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, is capable of churning out 130 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is also likely to be offered in new Scorpio. Mated to manual and automatic transmission, the engine can generate maximum output of 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra has earlier confirmed that the current generation Scorpio will not be discontinued despite bringing in the new generation model. When launched, the new Scorpio will sit a segment above the current generation model. It is likely to take on Tata Harrier as one of its key rivals.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 01:41 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio 2022 Scorpio Scorpio 2022 Scorpio facelift Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Mahindra Scorpio facelift Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Harrier Tata Harrier Tata Motors
