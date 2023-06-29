HT Auto
Lexus India launches mobile app offering SOS call, remote climate control

Lexus India has launched a mobile application for its customers in the country with an aim to provide connected and seamless services as well as deliver a personalized experience. The ‘Lexus India’ app will act as a one-stop shop for all the needs of the vehicle owners. This connected app in India is the first such initiative by the company for the Asian region.

Lexus India app helps remotely manage the vehicles from the brand.
Lexus India app helps remotely manage the vehicles from the brand.

The app allows customers to manage their vehicles remotely and avail other connected services. There is an SOS call functionality, which in case of an accident or emergency, connects to an operator at the 24/7 Lexus emergency call centre by manually pressing SOS button available on overhead console. The app can be used to remotely ventilate the front seats or for remote immobilization of engine if vehicle falls into wrong hands.

The app also helps connect to 24X7 roadside assistance when needed. It also has a driver/chauffeur alert which provides a notification if your car leaves designated areas, exceeds the speed limit or if the seatbelts aren’t fastened. One can also check the past service history of the vehicle as well as the estimate for a service.

The app can be downloaded from both App Store and Google Play store, and is compatible with smartwatches and voice assistants alongside smartphones. The features on the app may vary, depending on the model with the owner. "We’re looking forward to growing the app over time, and further engaging our guests for feedback on what other features they’d like to experience more", said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

The company has also started the deliveries of the all-new Lexus RX, which comes as the first fully connected vehicle from the brand in India. The OEM has a physical presence across 16 cities with 23 guest touch points and the Lexus Virtual Dome.

