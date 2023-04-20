Lexus RX SUV hits Indian roads; comes in two variants

The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January
It has now been officially launched at ₹95.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
It has been made available in two powertain options
These options include RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport+
Bookings for the model had been previously opened
The car boasts Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Direct4 Drive force technology
It is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine
It is paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission
It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds