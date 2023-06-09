Is the 2024 Lexus GX the meanest-looking Lexus SUV ever?

The 2024 Lexus GX SUV has been unveiled for select markets and is making a big claim to be a premium off-road vehicle
It looks more menacing than ever before, complete with a reworked face
The rear section gets a stretched light bar and kick sensors for auto door opening
The cabin now has a 14-inch main display unit and an updated driver display screen as well
Powering the new Lexus GX is a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 motor
The SUV offers 349 hp and 650 Nm of torque. It also has a load-pulling capacity of around 3,600 kilos
There are reports that a hybrid version of the SUV will also come at a later date but a firm timeline is not yet known