Lamborghini and the Lego have partnered to produce the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a 1:8 scale model that embodies the power and looks of the hybrid Lamborghini super sports car.

The 1/8 scale model has 3696 pieces. Like the real one, it receives elytra opening doors and a mobile rear spoiler. As always, Lego set out to faithfully reproduce the mechanics. We see the pistons move as the car moves. It is even possible to play with the paddles of the sequential eight-speed gearbox!

The steering wheel can be used to steer the wheels, and the front and rear suspensions can be adjusted. Under the front hood, Lego designers have hidden a travel bag. There is also a plaque with the serial number 'to unlock exclusive digital content' explains the toy manufacturer. This reproduction is 60 cm long, 25 cm wide and 13 cm high.

Originally revealed at Frankfurt Auto Show 2019, the Lamborghini Sian’s features are authentically recreated in the Lego Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. The model boasts scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, with a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift. The vivid lime-green colour and elegant golden rims of the Lego Technic replica are available as colour and trim on the real Sian.

"The Lego brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car", said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. "They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations. Each Lamborghini super sports car can be unique thanks to our Ad Personam personalisation program and the specific driving style of each owner, just as Lego bricks provide builders of all ages with endless possibilities for creation. This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 from the LegoO Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and LEGO enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the LEGO Group."

Speaking about the design, Niels B Christiansen, Lego Group CEO, said, "This new model truly encapsulates the pursuit of excellence embedded in the DNA of both Automobili Lamborghini and the Lego Group. Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses. The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is a true testament that with Lego Technic, you can build anything your heart desires. I can’t wait to build this authentic replica of this futuristic super sports car for real."

The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 will be available directly from Lego stores from June 1, as well as selected retailers globally from August 1.