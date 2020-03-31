Kia XCeed urban crossover bags 2020 Red Dot design award

Kia cars have often been raved about for their visually-pleasing aesthetics and design. In yet another recognition of this, the company's XCeed urban crossover has bagged the 2020 Red Dot design award, becoming the fourth vehicle from the Ceed model family to receive this honour.

Kia XCeed went on-sale in Europe in the second half of 2019.

An urban crossover utility vehicle (CUV), the XCeed claims to offer compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging and engaging handling of a hatchback. Looking to make its mark in European markets, the vehicle seeks to address a growing desire among buyers for a car that offers a more engaging drive than a conventional SUV. As such, Kia says that it is a viable alternative to SUVs while not compromising on space and drive capabilities.

The Kia XCeed's design, however, is what is making it a major talking point. The car has been designed exclusively for European customers at Kia’s European design studio in Frankfurt, Germany. It went on-sale in Europe in the second half of 2019, with more than 20,000 examples sold to-date. A new electrified variant of the car, the XCeed Plug-in Hybrid, was launched in the first quarter of 2020.

Interiors of Kia XCeed in the UK. (Photo courtesy: Kia UK)

Karim Habib, Head of Kia Design Center, is hardly surprised about the latest accolade for the XCeed. "Kia has strived for continuous quality improvements and more fascinating and interesting customer experiences," he said. "Kia’s crossover XCeed represents this new vision. I am extremely proud that our team’s efforts are appreciated by customers all over the world."

Kia XCeed had also received an iF Award at the start of 2020 and the ‘Golden Steering Wheel’ (Das Goldene Lenkrad) in Germany in 2019, and won the Urban Car Award in last year’s Women’s World Car of the Year contest.

While the South Koreans have not revealed any plans of whether XCeed will make way into India, the company's debut model here - Seltos - has been creating waves and has managed to sell in huge numbers. Kia then launched the Carnival MPV, at Auto Expo 2020, which is targeted at a rather niche audience looking for a vehicle that can transport large families in a luxurious and feature-packed cabin.