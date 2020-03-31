In pics: Kia XCeed is a stunner on wheels. And here's proof 6 Photos . Updated: 31 Mar 2020, 10:22 AM IST HT Auto Desk The popularity of Kia XCeed is now underlined by the 2020 Red Dot design award. 1/6Kia XCeed urban crossover has bagged the 2020 Red Dot design award, becoming the fourth vehicle from the Ceed model family to receive this honour. (All photos courtesy Kia Motors) 2/6An urban crossover utility vehicle (CUV), the XCeed claims to offer compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging and engaging handling of a hatchback. 3/6The vehicle seeks to address a growing desire among buyers for a car that offers a more engaging drive than a conventional SUV. 4/6The XCeed contains a large and versatile boot with a 426 litres of space that can be expanded to 1,378 litres by folding down the rear seats. 5/6The car has been designed exclusively for European customers at Kia’s European design studio in Frankfurt, Germany. Since the second half of 2019, more than 20,000 examples have been sold to-date. 6/6Kia Xceed had also received an iF Award at the start of 2020 and the ‘Golden Steering Wheel’ (Das Goldene Lenkrad) in Germany in 2019.