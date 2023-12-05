HT Auto
Kia Sonet facelift bookings begin at dealerships ahead of launch on December 14

Kia India is all set to end the year with a bang with the Sonet facelift and now dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for the updated subcompact SUV ahead of launch. Select dealerships have confirmed to HT Auto about accepting bookings for the Kia Sonet facelift for a token amount of 25,000. Customers with existing pending bookings will automatically be converted to the facelifted models. The Sonet facelift is slated to launch on December 14, 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2023, 14:59 PM
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is all set to get comprehensive upgrades over the outgoing model including revised styling to the front and rear profile. This includes new L-shaped LED DRLs that extend to the bumper, while the grille is now slimmer than before. The LED headlamps are now cube-shaped with bumper-mounted LED fog lamps. The rear sports subtle revisions including the connected taillight.

Also Read : Kia releases new teaser of 2024 Sonet. Check new features

The cabin will sport comprehensive changes including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, wireless phone charging, Bose sound system, digital instrument console, ambient lighting and more. The big update will be the addition of Level 1 ADAS to the Sonet, which brings it up to speed with the Hyundai Venue facelift launched earlier this year. Other safety features will include six airbags as standard, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

The Kia Sonet facelift will carry over its existing engine options including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned with 82 bhp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 118 bhp and 1.5-litre turbo diesel with 114 bhp. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed IMT, and a 7-speed DSG. The diesel manual could make a comeback with the facelifted version.

Also Read : Kia Sonet facelift SUV to break cover on this date. What to expect

Expect prices to see a marginal increase on the Sonet facelift when it arrives later this month. Prices currently start from 7.79 lakh, going up to 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries should commence towards the end of the year or in early 2024.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2023, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet facelift Kia Sonet Kia India Kia cars new cars December 2023

