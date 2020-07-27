Kia Sonet appears on official website ahead of August debut

Kia Motors India is all set to reveal the Sonet subcompact SUV on August 7. After teasing the sub-compact SUV in a rendered image a few days ago, the Sonet has been listed on the company's official website. The vehicle will be launched in the Indian market around festive season this year. Kia has also started registering customer interest.

The Sonet will be underpinned by the same platform as seen on the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV. In terms of exteriors, it appears to be majorly inspired from original Sonet concept which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. It will feature Kia's signature Tiger nose grille at the front. The bold main grille will be complemented by exterior features such as sharp looking headlamps with LED DRLs, dark coloured roof with silver roof rails, alloy wheels, muscular bumpers, LED tail lights with LED stop light strip on the tailgate, a large silver faux skid plate and more.

On the inside, the Kia Sonet is expected to get a premium treatment sporting a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO Connected Tech, auto climate control, push-button start-stop, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless charger etc.

Kia says that the Sonet sub-compact SUV will feature an excellent build quality, class-leading features, connectivity innovations, choice of powertrains, comprehensive safety equipment, and much more.

In terms of mechanicals, it is expected to get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol featuring dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. Moreover, a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission may also be part of the list. It will also receive Hyundai Venue's new iMT semi-automatic transmission.

The Kia Sonet is expected to be priced somewhere in the bracket of ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).