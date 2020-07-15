Kia Motors has added a dark theme to its flagship Telluride SUV in United States. The SUV, adjudged the Car of the Year in 2020, will now enhance its appeal with a special Nightfall Edition package.

The Telluride Nightfall Edition package is available on the Telluride EX AWD (with Premium package), SX AWD and SX Prestige package. In addition to a number of gloss black elements which give the Telluride a more aggressive yet sophisticated character, the Nightfall Edition is offered in eight exterior colours. This includes seven established Telluride colour schemes - Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Grey, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper and Dark Moss - plus Wolf Grey, a newly introduced exterior hue exclusive to the Nightfall Edition.

“The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “Our biggest and boldest offering’s already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package," he said.

The Kia Telluride provides seating for up to eight, a powerful 291-hp 3.8-liter V6, available active on-demand all-wheel drive*, and an inspiring view of the world when exploring a concrete jungle, or a real one.

On the outside, the car sits on 20-inch alloys, gets extremely striking LED headlight and foglight cluster up at front and has satin chrome exterior accents. Just above the grille sits the name of the SUV - much like in Range Rovers - and there is an unmistakably powerful appeal of the vehicle.

Earlier this year, Kia bagged the bragging rights for being adjudged the makers of the world's best car with its Telluride SUV winning the much-coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award. The biggest SUV yet from the South Korean manufacturer, the Telluride has received accolades galore since its launch but the recent honour is almost certain to be its biggest and the most special.

The 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition will arrive in showrooms beginning in the second half of the year.