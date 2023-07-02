HT Auto
Kia Seltos Teased Again With Updated Led Lights, Launching On July 4. Know More

Kia Seltos facelift teased again ahead of the imminent launch

Kia Seltos facelift is ready to break cover in the Indian market and ahead of its imminent launch, the SUV has been teased again by the automaker on its social media handle, revealing more bits of the changes made in it. Slated to launch on July 4, the facelifted version of the SUV has been already introduced in the global market. It carries the most significant update for the car since its launch which marked the brand's entry in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM
Kia Seltos SUV is the bestseller for the South Korean automaker in India and the facelift version comes introducing significant updates to the car.
The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will come with a host of significant updates across the exterior. The teaser video has revealed that the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets a revised front fascia with a tweaked design for the LED daytime running lights. The radiator grille and the headlamp cluster along with the bumper too have been redesigned, giving the SUV a more stylish visual appearance.

The side profile and rear profile of the Kia Seltos facelift come with a host of changes. The revised LED taillights, a sleek lightbar connecting the taillamps and running through the centre of the tailgate, and a chunky skid plate enhance the visual appeal of the car further.

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift makes debut: First Look

Not only the exterior, the cabin of the SUV too has received a host of updates. As the spyshots have revealed, the HTK and HTK+ variants of the Seltos facelift have some common features such as steering-mounted audio controls, fabric upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display. The HTK+ gets cruise control and MID control as well mounted on the steering wheel. The HTK+ also gets automatic climate control and a push start-stop button among other features. A panoramic sunroof and ADAS are among the key highlights of the cabin.

On the powertrain front, the India-spec facelifted Seltos SUV is expected to continue to offer both petrol and diesel engines. In that case, we can see the car coming with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox, CVT, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST

