Kia Seltos facelift pre-bookings open on July 14

Kia India is all set to begin pre-bookings for the Seltos facelift on July 14, 2023. The automaker unveiled the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift earlier in the month and the compact SUV arrives with comprehensive upgrades, its first since the launch in 2019. Potential customers will be able to book the vehicle at Kia dealerships as well as on the company’s website. The Korean carmaker has also announced its new ‘K-Code’ program to ensure a shorter delivery period on the model. Prices for the new Seltos will be announced tomorrow as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 14:41 PM
Prices for the Kia Seltos facelift will be announced on July 14 as well
Prices for the Kia Seltos facelift will be announced on July 14 as well

Kia India is all set to begin pre-bookings for the Seltos facelift on July 14, 2023. The automaker unveiled the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift earlier in the month and the compact SUV arrives with comprehensive upgrades, its first since the launch in 2019. Potential customers will be able to book the vehicle at Kia dealerships as well as on the company’s website, while the Korean carmaker has announced its new ‘K-Code’ program to ensure a shorter delivery period on the model. Prices for the new Seltos will be announced tomorrow as well.

The new Seltos facelift gets new taillights and a revised bumper
The new Seltos facelift gets new taillights and a revised bumper
The new Seltos facelift gets new taillights and a revised bumper
The new Seltos facelift gets new taillights and a revised bumper

The Kia K-Code program is available only on the website and will be applicable for bookings made only on July 14. Bookings begin at 12 am for the new SUV. Clearly, the company is anticipating strong demand for the updated Seltos that marked Kia’s blockbuster entry into the Indian market. The model has been one of the bestsellers in the segment with over 5 lakh units sold in four years.

Speaking about commencing pre-bookings, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO - Kia India, said, "We are happy to initiate the pre-bookings for the latest avatar of Kia's most successful brand - The Seltos. We are confident that the new Seltos will carry on the baton of Kia's growth journey similar to the current Seltos. We acknowledge the invaluable contribution of existing Seltos customers who have earned the special privilege of sharing the K-Code. I am sure they will do their bit to ensure that the legacy of the Seltos lives on."

With the Seltos facelift, Kia brings cosmetic and feature upgrades to the SUV including Level 2 ADAS with 17 features, a panoramic sunroof, a revised grille and headlamp, a new taillight design, and a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 157 bhp. The Kia Seltos facelift also gets a new Pewter Olive colour scheme, which is exclusive to the Indian market.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 14:41 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Seltos facelift Kia Seltos Kia India Kia

