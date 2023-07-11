Want to reduce your waiting time for new Kia Seltos? K-Code is your answer

Kia India unveiled its much-awaited Seltos facelift earlier this month and is set to open bookings for the mid-size SUV from July 14. In order to expedite the delivery of the new Seltos for the loyalists of the company, it has come up with the initiative of K-Code program. The program allows current owners of Seltos to generate a unique code that can be used to skip the queue of waiting period when upgrading to the facelift model.

The K-Code can also be shared with friends and family members looking to buy the new Seltos SUV. Second-hand Seltos owners are also eligible to be a part of this program. The code can be generated on the company's official website as well as on the MyKia mobile app. One simply needs to enter the details of the current Seltos they own to generate this code.

Steps to get K-Code for Kia Seltos

The code can be used to get high-priority delivery of the new Seltos. The company says that this initiative is a token of gratitude for current Seltos owners for being loyalists of the brand. However, the code can only be used once.

Kia Seltos facelift comes in a new avatar with new-age design elements on the grille and the rear. It gets advanced features and the new Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology. ADAS encompasses features such as smart cruise control with stop and go, Front Collision Warning (FCW), lane-keeping assist, and rear blind spot collision avoidance, among others. Overall, the vehicle now comes with 32 safety features.

It comes equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT units. There are no changes to the diesel engine and the naturally aspirated engine. Both of them are 1.5-litre units and produce around 115 bhp.

