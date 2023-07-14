Kia Seltos facelift bookings begin today for 25,000. Here’s how to get one faster

Kia India has officially commenced bookings for the Seltos facelift in the country. The new Kia Seltos facelift gets comprehensive upgrades and the model can be booked online or at any of the company’s dealerships for a token of ₹25,000. Interestingly, Kia has launched its new K-Code program that offers customers a chance to get faster delivery of the Seltos facelift by booking the vehicle using a referral code.

The K-Code referral program requires existing Seltos owners to share a unique code with potential customers of the Seltos facelift. These customers will be then given priority when it comes to delivering the compact SUV. The K-Code program is only valid for customers booking the vehicle today, July 14.

The Kia Seltos facelift gets a refreshed look in the latest avatar and this is the model's first comprehensive upgrade since its launch in 2019

The Kia Seltos facelift was unveiled for India earlier this month and the SUV has received major changes - cosmetic and on the feature front. The model now gets a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 157 bhp, which replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo motor. The 1.5-lire naturally aspirated petrol and turbo diesel continue to be on offer. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, CVT, IMT and 7-speed DCT.

Visually, the new Seltos facelift gets a reworked front with a redesigned grille that looks bolder and revised headlamps and LED DRLs. The SUV also gets an updated interior with a 12.5-inch all-digital instrument console, redesigned centre console, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and the Level 2 ADAS features. The Seltos facelift now also comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, premium Bose sound system and more. The updated model also gets a new Pewter Olive paint scheme, specific to the Indian market.

In related news, Kia India rolled out its one-millionth car from the Anantapur plant achieving a major milestone. The automaker clocked the landmark production figure in a period of about four years and the one-millionth vehicle to rollout was the Seltos facelift. The automaker is yet to announce prices for the new Seltos, which we expect will happen in a few days from now.

