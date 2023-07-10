Want to buy new Kia Seltos? K-Code program explained

It has been introduced for current Seltos owners looking to upgrade to facelift
Second-hand Seltos owners are also eligible for this program
The program allows them to generate a unique code on the official website
It can also be generated on the MyKia App
One simply needs to enter the vehicle details to get the code
This code can be used to get high-priority delivery of the new Seltos
Existing Seltos owners will not have to be a part of the delivery waiting queue
The code can also be shared with family and friends
The code can only be used once