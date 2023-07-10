Want to buy new Kia Seltos? K-Code program explained

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 10, 2023

It has been introduced for current Seltos owners looking to upgrade to facelift

Second-hand Seltos owners are also eligible for this program

The program allows them to generate a unique code on the official website

It can also be generated on the MyKia App

 Check product page

One simply needs to enter the vehicle details to get the code

This code can be used to get high-priority delivery of the new Seltos

Existing Seltos owners will not have to be a part of the delivery waiting queue

The code can also be shared with family and friends

 The code can only be used once
To watch the first look of Kia Seltos facelift...
Click Here