Kia Seltos 2022 spotted on test run in Korea. India launch beckons?

Kia Seltos 2022 has been spotted on several trial runs in the recent past and promises to bring about several key design and feature updates.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 12:50 PM
Image of a camouflaged 2022 Kia Seltos courtesy Youtube/Shortscar
Kia Seltos has been a runaway hit in several markets including the home base of South Korea. The Seltos SUV was also the first-ever product from Kia in India - in 2019 - and helped the company establish a very strong foothold in a market that can be quite challenging for newer players. But while Seltos continues to sell in good numbers in India - 6,575 units were sold here in February - and elsewhere, there has been much talk about an updated version all set for an unveil. The 2022 Kia Seltos has been spotted on trial runs, complete with heavy camouflage, in South Korea and provides a generous glimpse at what may be expected.

Reports emerging in the market here suggest that Kia could ditch the diesel engine in the Seltos in several countries and replace it with a new hybrid variant. Visually, the spy shots of the camouflaged Seltos hint at a reworked front and rear bumper design, and new head light and tail light styling.

Kia Seltos 2022 will get an updated alloy design and could also boast of a more sporty visual appeal overall. (Courtesy: Youtube/Shortscar)
Expect Kia to also update the features inside the latest Seltos. The SUV is already one of the best-loaded vehicles in this regard but expect an updated main HD touchscreen as well as a reworked all-digital driver display inside.

There is no word yet on whether the latest Seltos will be driven in to India this year but because the SUV continues to be a hot seller for the Koreans here, it is a given that it would indeed make way here at some point in time. The first product from Kia India in a portfolio that now includes Carnival, Sonet and Carens, Seltos competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, among others.

 

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 12:46 PM IST
