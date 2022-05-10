HT Auto
Kia Carens waiting period at 75 weeks, highest among all cars launched this year

Kia Carens three-row MPV was launched in India on February 15. Kia sold more than 12,000 units of Carens till April 30. The current waiting period on certain variants is the highest among all cars launched in India this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 11:20 AM
Kia Carens is a six and seven seater premium MPV with SUVish features. It rivals the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti XL6 among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Carens three-row MPV has the longest waiting period among all the cars launched in India this year. According to latest updates from dealers, the waiting period stretches up to 75 weeks as in May for select variants. The six and seven-seater MPV was launched earlier this year on February 15 at a starting price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Within six weeks, the car received a price hike which increased the cost of the base model to 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the existing three-row models in India, Kia Carens rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Maruti XL6 among others.

The longest waiting period for Carens is on the base variants of the vehicle. The Premium and Prestige base variants with the 1.5-litre petrol manual have a waiting period between 74 and 75 weeks. This is almost as high as Mahindra XUV700, which has the longest waiting period among all cars currently available in the market. Some of the variants of the XUV700 SUV have a waiting period going up to almost 20 months, or almost two years.

Among the other variants of the Kia Carens, the top-of-the-range diesel automatic Luxury Plus seven seater model has a waiting period of up to 39 weeks. This is the highest after the base variants. The diesel manual variants in the Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus and Luxury trims have a waiting period of up to 33 weeks. The Luxury Plus 6 and 7-seater models of the 1.4-litre DCT petrol variants have a waiting period of up to 23 weeks.

Kia Carens variantsWaiting period (tentative)
Premium 1.5-litre petrol manual74-75 weeks
Prestige 1.5-litre petrol manual74-75 weeks
Luxury Plus 7 1.5-litre diesel automatic38-39 weeks
Luxury 1.5-litre diesel manual32-33 weeks
Luxury Plus 6/7 1.4-litre DCT petrol22-23 weeks

Kia has sold more than 12,000 units of Carens till end of April. The Korean carmaker had said that it received more than 50,000 bookings within the first few weeks of its launch.

The Carens received a price hike in April, barely six weeks within its launch. The three-row MPV received price hike ranging between 20,000 and 70,000 ex-showroom. The price of base variants of the model, called Premium 7, now starts at 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of 60,000. The Luxury Plus 7 variants, which was launched at an introductory price of 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) now starts from 16.59 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of 40,000.

The top-spec 1.4-litre petrol 7-speed DCT Luxury Plus 6-seater price now starts at 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom) while the seven-seater version of the same-spec variant starts at 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec petrol variants were initially launched at a price of 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec 1.5-litre diesel variants, which were also launched at the same price cost 65,000 more for the six-seater variant and 70,000 for the seven-seater variant.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Carens 2022 Carens Carens 2022 Kia Carens 2022 Kia Carens Kia Carens 2022 Kia Kia India XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra and Mahindra Maruti XL6 XL6 Maruti Alcazar Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai
