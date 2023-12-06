Journey of Nissan Magnite SUV in India now part of case study in IIM Ahmedabad

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced that its Magnite SUV, launched in India in December of 2020, is now a part of a case study at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. In a press statement, Nissan informed that the case study focuses on the journey of Magnite, especially as its initial phase was during the peak Covid-19 times.

Nissan Magnite has been a success story for the company in India and its launch came at a time when the brand was struggling with paltry sales numbers. At its initial introduction, a starting price tag of under ₹5 lakh for the base variant (before taxes) helped it emerge as a value proposition.

In the case study titled ‘Launching the Magnite in Times of the Pandemic: Nissan’s Resurgence in India,’ the model's path has been charted out - from planning to execution, highlighting the key challenges and opportunities, innovations to overcome the obstacles faced during the pandemic on the launch of Nissan Magnite. It also outlines how Nissan India leveraged its innovative Nissan NEXT strategy to turnaround its position on the resurgence in the highly competitive Indian auto market.

Earlier in the year, Nissan Magnite crossed the key production milestone of one lakh units. A special Kuro Edition (all-black theme) of Magnite was launched as well while the company also drove out Magnite AMT at ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At present, the model comes with a petrol motor under the hood with three transmission choices - manual, CVT and AMT. The price range is between ₹6 lakh (base XE variant) and ₹10.90 lakh for the top-end XV Premium O variant with CVT (ex-showroom prices).

While Magnite has helped Nissan gain some much-needed space in the Indian automotive market, the Japanese company may have put all its proverbial eggs in just one basket because it has no other offering in the market at present. The Magnite's introduction in the IIMA case study, however, could potentially further improve its image in the entry-level SUV segment. “This case study will provide valuable strategic insights to future leaders into problem solving real-world business challenges and best practices on execution," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India. “We hope that this case study will inspire to overcome challenges by embracing change and innovation especially in uncertain times."

