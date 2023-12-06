HT Auto
Journey of Nissan Magnite SUV in India now part of case study in IIM Ahmedabad

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced that its Magnite SUV, launched in India in December of 2020, is now a part of a case study at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. In a press statement, Nissan informed that the case study focuses on the journey of Magnite, especially as its initial phase was during the peak Covid-19 times.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 12:16 PM
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT
Nissan has introduced a new version of the Magnite, which now comes with Automatic Manual Transmission or AMT and is being called Magnite EZ-Shift. While the CVT remains exclusive to the versions with turbo-petrol engine, the AMT will now be available as an option with all of the naturally-aspirated petrol engine variants.
The EZ-Shift variants will come with an badging at the rear and a new combo shade of Blue and Black roof. Apart from these, there are no other changes on the model, and thus, the interior will offer the same features, as per the variant chosen.
Another major highlight of the Nissan Magnite ES-Shift is the slight bump up in the mileage figure. The company claims around 19.80 kilometres to a litre with the new gearbox.
Nissan Magnite is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>six lakh for the base variant while the maximum price for the top-end variant goes to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom). The EZ-Shift models fit somewhere between this price range, thus offering a good proposition for a budget buyer.
Launched back in late 2020, Nissan Magnite received a four-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The Made-in-India model was tested in its most basic safety specification and came out with flying colours, becoming one of the safest cars in the Indian market.
The interior gets an ergonomic cockpit layout, over 50 smart connectivity features, 17.78-cm TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 360-degree surround view monitor as well as various safety features such as Hill Start Assist, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control and Traction Control System, among others.
Nissan Magnite has emerged as a key player in the entry-level SUV segment in the Indian automotive market.
Nissan Magnite has been a success story for the company in India and its launch came at a time when the brand was struggling with paltry sales numbers. At its initial introduction, a starting price tag of under 5 lakh for the base variant (before taxes) helped it emerge as a value proposition.

In the case study titled ‘Launching the Magnite in Times of the Pandemic: Nissan’s Resurgence in India,’ the model's path has been charted out - from planning to execution, highlighting the key challenges and opportunities, innovations to overcome the obstacles faced during the pandemic on the launch of Nissan Magnite. It also outlines how Nissan India leveraged its innovative Nissan NEXT strategy to turnaround its position on the resurgence in the highly competitive Indian auto market.

Earlier in the year, Nissan Magnite crossed the key production milestone of one lakh units. A special Kuro Edition (all-black theme) of Magnite was launched as well while the company also drove out Magnite AMT at 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At present, the model comes with a petrol motor under the hood with three transmission choices - manual, CVT and AMT. The price range is between 6 lakh (base XE variant) and 10.90 lakh for the top-end XV Premium O variant with CVT (ex-showroom prices).

Also watch: Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review: Is it better than the CVT?

While Magnite has helped Nissan gain some much-needed space in the Indian automotive market, the Japanese company may have put all its proverbial eggs in just one basket because it has no other offering in the market at present. The Magnite's introduction in the IIMA case study, however, could potentially further improve its image in the entry-level SUV segment. “This case study will provide valuable strategic insights to future leaders into problem solving real-world business challenges and best practices on execution," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India. “We hope that this case study will inspire to overcome challenges by embracing change and innovation especially in uncertain times."

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Magnite Magnite

