Jeep's new 3.0-litre inline-six twin-turbo petrol engine is as powerful as a V8

The engine is capable of having a hybrid system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 04:26 PM
Jeep has unveiled its new 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder petrol engine christened as Hurricane. This engine is as powerful as a V8 one, despite being a smaller one. Jeep claims that the new 3.0-litre straight-six engine is up to 15 per cent more efficient compared to an eight-cylinder motor. The US-based SUV manufacturer has said that it will sell the engine in two-different variants generating different power outputs.

(Also Read: Jeep Meridian to Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Cars and bikes to debut next week)

The automaker claims that the new 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine churns out more than 400 hp of power and 610 Nm of torque. This variant is claimed to have been optimized for best fuel efficiency and uses cooled exhaust gas circulation. The other one, which is more powerful kicks out more than 500 hp of power and 780 Nm of torque. This higher power generating variant of the engine too is claimed to have been turned to deliver significant fuel economy despite being capable of heavy loads like towing.

The engine is built on a deep-skirt cast aluminium block with a structural aluminium alloy oil pan. The automaker has installed two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, each feeding three cylinders. Fuel is pushed by a high-pressure direct fuel injection system with a single pump for the standard variant and dual pumps for the more powerful variant. Both the variants of the engine come with a start-stop system that reduces emissions in the urban environment.

Jeep claims that the new engine churns out a flat torque curve with the motor maintaining at least 90 per cent of its peak torque from 2,350 rpm all the way to the maximum threshold. It also says that the platform for this engine makes it suitable for future integration of electric motor support. This means a hybrid version of Jeep's Hurricane engine could deliver more power and torque alongside lesser emission.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 04:26 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep SUV
