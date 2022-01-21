HT Auto
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain

New hybrid versions of Jeep Renegade and Compass offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range.The newly announced e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the previous plug-in-hybrid 4xe range.Plug-in-hybrid 4xe range accounts to over 25% of Jeep’s total sales in the European market.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 03:01 PM
New hybrid versions of Jeep Renegade and Compass offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range.
New hybrid versions of Jeep Renegade and Compass offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range.

Jeep has introduced the new e-Hybrid (MHEV) versions of Renegade and Compass SUVs for the international markets. The new models boast enhanced electrified ranges and also offer a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range. The company has now also opened order books for the new vehicles which are expected to arrive in the UK showroom later this spring. 

The newly announced e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the previous plug-in-hybrid 4xe range. For the record, the same accounts to over 25% of the brand’s total sales in the European market.

(Also Read: Jeep India set to launch new products this year; positive about industry outlook)

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe" said Antonella Bruno – Head of Jeep Brand Europe. “The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee."

New e-Hybrid option:

The latest Jeep cars come with company's advanced hybrid system featuring a new 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This powertrain comes from Jeep's Global Small Engine family and is responsible for delivering 130hp of maxmimum power and 240Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

(Also Read: Stellantis partners Amazon to integrate Alexa smart assistant in its vehicles)

The engine works in close conjunction with a built-in 48 volt 15kW (20hp) electric motor which churns out 55 Nm of peak torque (equivalent to 135Nm at gearbox input level). The company claims that this can even propel the car even when the ICE powertrain is completely switched off. Also the company make claims that the new and improved version of the powertrain offer up to 15% lower consumption and CO2 emissions than the models it replace.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 02:49 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Renegade Jeep Compass Jeep USA
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

