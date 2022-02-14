HT Auto
Home Cars Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian

Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian

Jeep Meridian name has been picked from over 70 options that were considered.The seven-seater Jeep Meridian will be a Made in India SUV and will be launched this year.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 11:51 AM
Jeep Meridian has been undergoing extensive tests for suitability on Indian road and in the weather conditions here.
Jeep Meridian has been undergoing extensive tests for suitability on Indian road and in the weather conditions here.

Jeep India on Monday announced that its upcoming - and much talked-about - seven-seater SUV for the market here will be called Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian will be an entirely ‘Made in India’ SUV but will come with the promise of offering a capable drive and a feature-packed cabin.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The upcoming Jeep SUV has been spotted on test runs on numerous occasions in the past several months. The name ‘Jeep Meridian’ was picked from around 70 options that were considered by the company. These also included some Jeep names from the global market. But the company, in a press statement, informed that the Meridian name was eventually picked as it is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting ‘some of the most beautiful states and cultures.’

The Meridian will be the first seven-seater SUV from Jeep in the country and is being touted as a product that would further diversify the product lineup of Jeep here. "We (have) tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," said Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India. “We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian."

Jeep India is backing crucial factors like looks, performance and off-road capabilities to make a solid case for Meridian SUV, once launched.
Jeep India is backing crucial factors like looks, performance and off-road capabilities to make a solid case for Meridian SUV, once launched.

Jeep India has further confirmed that the Meridian SUV will be launched in India this year itself but a more exact timeline is still awaited. “Our product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence," said Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India.

Jeep Meridian engine and transmission:

Jeep India has not yet official confirmed the specs on the Meridian SUV. But several reports suggest that the Meridian could make use of a 2.0-litre petrol motor and that a diesel unit may also be on offer. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission box. Select variants of the Jeep Meridian are likely to get 4WD as well.

Jeep Meridian features:

Again, Jeep has not divulged much about the feature list Meridian is packing but has promised that it will be extensive. A 10.25-inch main infotainment screen is likely in the cabin of the SUV while a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and front ventilated seats could also come packed in.

Jeep Meridian likely price and rivals:

Meridian will sit above Compass and is likely to be priced upwards of 35 lakh when launched in India. It will take on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep India Jeep Jeep Meridian
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city