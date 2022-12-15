HT Auto
Jeep India to hike prices across SUV range by up to 4% from January 2023

Jeep India will increase prices across its model range with effect from January 2023. The quantum of the price increment will be 2-4 per cent, depending on the model and variant. The price hike will affect all models in the brand’s line-up starting with the Jeep Compass and Meridian, going up to the Wrangler and newly-launched Grand Cherokee SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 15:56 PM
The price hike extends to all SUVs in Jeep India's line-up starting from the Compass to the new Grand Cherokee
That said, Jeep India will extend its current year offers to incentivise customers to reserve the vehicles. The 

Do note that prices of the Jeep Compass were revised as early as November this year. Prices for the brand’s entry-level offering shot up by up to 1.20 lakh. The new hike will only make the model more expensive. The Compass competes with the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross in the segment. The latter is part of the Stellantis Group, the parent to both Citroen and Jeep. Citroen India also announced price hikes across its range for the new year.

Also Read : 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at 77.50 lakh

It’s noteworthy that the new generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will also be receiving a price increment within just weeks of launch. The brand’s flagship SUV arrived in India last month with a starting price of 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV is locally assembled at Jeep’s facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, and India is the first market outside of the US to locally assemble the luxury SUV.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom India)
With the new-generation, the five-seater offering has ditched its diesel engine for the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor. The unit develops 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Power goes to all four wheels via the four-wheel drive system. The new Grand Cherokee is equipped with selectable terrain modes - Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow.

The feature list is equally extensive with the 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 10-inch HUD unit, wireless charging, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10.1-inch screen for the front passenger and entertainment screens for the rear seats. There's also a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.

Automakers usually hike prices for the new year and several players have already announced plans to do so. This includes Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, and Tata Motors among others. 

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 14:13 PM IST
