Jeep India aims dealership expansion, plans 80 dealerships by 2023-end

Jeep India aims to strengthen its retail footprint across the country. The automaker plans to increase its dealership network to 80 by the end of this year, the company has revealed on Sunday. PTI has reported that Jeep India currently has 72 touchpoints in 64 cities across India and plans to increase the number by the end of 2023 in an attempt to reach more customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM
Jeep Compass
Buoyed by the increasing demand for SUVs and premium cars across India, Jeep aims to grab a larger chunk of the market here.
Jeep Compass
Buoyed by the increasing demand for SUVs and premium cars across India, Jeep aims to grab a larger chunk of the market here.

Demands for SUVs and premium cars have been rising in India over the last few years. Jeep being a major player in the segment aims to grab a larger chunk in the Indian market. With this aim, the automaker plans to increase its dealership network to reach more buyers, which would eventually help it boost its sales numbers in the coming days. The automaker has just launched a new dealership in Tamil Nadu, where it has revealed its retail network expansion strategy.

Also Read : Jeep Wrangler off-roader gets a price hike of up to 2 lakh. Check out the new prices

Watch: Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Speaking further about the automaker's strategy to expand its retail footprint across India, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director at Jeep India Operations Head and Stellantis India, reportedly said that the opening of the new dealership is in line to strengthen its service footprint across India by increasing its network to 80 dealerships by the end of 2023. “The continued expansion demonstrates Jeep India's firm commitment to the Indian market and to the Jeep community," he reportedly added.

Jeep currently sells SUVs like Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Meridian and Compass in India. The Compass is the most affordable Jeep SUV the automaker offers in India. Also, the Compass SUV has been instrumental in boosting the US-based auto manufacturer's sales across India over the last few years, since the model's launch.

Besides selling the models in India, Jeep also manufactures its range of SUVs in the country for different export markets. India is currently the only country outside North America where the iconic SUV manufacturer makes four models locally and also exports them to other right-hand-drive markets around the world.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST

